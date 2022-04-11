A 62-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree arson following a fire that destroyed a house in downtown Lewiston.
Robert D. Charpentier was taken into custody following a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
The fire at 1511 Sixth Ave. was reported around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, and flames were coming out of windows on multiple sides of the house, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.
Firefighters decided not to send anyone inside the structure "due to the conditions of the fire and the building," the news release said. Crew did attempt to enter the structure to search for people, but quickly decided that wasn't feasible. It turned out the house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The fire was brought under control about an hour after it was first reported, and crews stayed on scene for several hours to put out hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire, the news release said.
Police and fire crews had already been at the house earlier on Sunday, at around 1:50 a.m., for a call about an unwanted person, and they discovered a couple of small fires in the building that were "being used for light," according to the fire department's news release.
The fires were put out and the burned materials were removed from the house. The person, who wasn't identified in the fire department's news release, was told they were not allowed back in the building.
The initial fire response included 16 Lewiston fire personnel, along with six personnel from Clarkston and Clearwater Paper fire departments as part of the valley auto aid agreement. There were also three chief officers and two fire investigators at the scene, and off-duty personnel were called back to the stations to cover additional calls.
Avista Utilities disconnected both power and gas to the structure, according to the news release.