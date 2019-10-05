Lewiston man arrested near Idaho Falls after lengthy chase, standoff

IDAHO FALLS — A Lewiston man, Brian Bensen, was arrested in Clark County Thursday evening following a standoff after he allegedly failed to pull over for a traffic stop.
The Idaho State Police received a call from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 10 p.m. advising their deputy was in pursuit of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck southbound on Interstate 15 approximately 12 miles north of Dubois, according to an ISP news release.
The vehicle was initially reported to 911 dispatchers by multiple citizens as swerving all over the road. A Clark County sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly failed to pull over.
State police deployed hollow spike strips at multiple locations on I-15, and the suspect flattened three tires on his pickup. The suspect, later identified as Bensen, continued to drive at slow speeds for more than 20 miles. Bensen eventually came to a stop near milepost 124 on I-15, about 5 miles north of Idaho Falls.
Troopers and deputies from Clark, Jefferson and Bonneville counties were in a standoff with Bensen for approximately 45 minutes, after he allegedly refused to exit his vehicle. Bensen was taken into custody just before 12:30 a.m. without further incident. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.