A 27-year-old Lewiston man has been arrested in connection with a recent rash of alleged vehicle prowls and thefts in the Clarkston Heights.
Tyeler Best is facing multiple charges after numerous items linking him to prowls over the past few weeks were reportedly found in his possession.
According to a news release issued Tuesday by Sheriff John Hilderbrand, an older white sedan spotted in the area of several reported vehicle prowls was located Sunday on the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue. During an investigation by a sheriff’s deputy, Best was reportedly found in possession of dangerous weapons, Hilderbrand said, and the car was impounded.
A wide variety of items was reportedly found inside Best’s car. However, many items that were reported stolen have yet to be recovered, the sheriff said, and the investigation is ongoing.
According to court documents filed Tuesday, Best is facing charges of possesion of methamphetamine, two counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree possessing stolen property, three counts of second-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Public Defender Jane Richards has been appointed to represent Best, and Deputy Prosecutor Nickolas Ward is handling the case on behalf of the state. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Asotin County Superior Court.
As the investigation continues, the sheriff is asking anyone who has information about the recent vehicle prowls to contact Detective Jackie Nichols at (509) 243-4717.