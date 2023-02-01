One Lewiston man was arrested following a traffic stop for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper on Monday evening in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. During the stop and check of the driver, Steven L. Hassett, 60, of Lewiston, and passenger, Dillon B. McGarvey, 37, of Lewiston, ISP troopers deployed a drug-sniffing K9 named Bear around the vehicle. The dog allegedly provided a positive alert. When ISP did a search of the vehicle, they allegedly located multiple smoking pipes, a scale and a zip-close baggie with about 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine near the driver’s seat.
Hassett also allegedly emptied his pockets and gave the ISP trooper a baggie of 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine and was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine. McGarvey was arrested for an active felony arrest warrant, according to the news release.
According to the news release, Hassett had an initial appearance Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert and was given a $35,000 bond. Hassett will have a status conference hearing Monday.
Hassett was also recently discharged from parole in 2018 and has felony convictions beginning in 1982 for burglary, injury to a child and DUI in 2010, as well as multiple misdemeanor convictions, according to the release.