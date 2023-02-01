One Lewiston man was arrested following a traffic stop for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper on Monday evening in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. During the stop and check of the driver, Steven L. Hassett, 60, of Lewiston, and passenger, Dillon B. McGarvey, 37, of Lewiston, ISP troopers deployed a drug-sniffing K9 named Bear around the vehicle. The dog allegedly provided a positive alert. When ISP did a search of the vehicle, they allegedly located multiple smoking pipes, a scale and a zip-close baggie with about 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine near the driver’s seat.

Tags

Recommended for you