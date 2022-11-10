A 43-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills.
Michael P. McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam. Ramalingam set bond at $30,000 and appointed Rick Cuddihy as public defender.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors requested bond be set at $50,000. With a $30,000 bond, McNamee will have to pay 10%, or $3,000, plus fees to be released from custody.
According to court documents and the news release, prosecutors noted that McNamee had six failures to appear, most recently in 2015, and one felony bench warrant. He has four felony convictions for failure to register as a sex offender and one escape from 2019. He was also out on bond from another felony possession of methamphetamine from Sept. 24, where the bond was set at $5,000.
McNamee faces as much as life in prison and/or $25,000 for the felony charge of intent to deliver, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police trooper stopped a gray Dodge Ram 1500 around 7 p.m. Tuesday at 21st Street and 19th Avenue at the Wendy’s parking lot. The vehicle was allegedly stopped for an expired registration and the plate returned to a black Volkswagen Routan.
McNamee was a passenger in the vehicle and the trooper’s drug detection dog gave an alert for the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, a container under the passenger seat was allegedly found with 18 fentanyl pills, according to the probable cause.
McNamee allegedly told the trooper his name was “Joshua McNamee” and the trooper told him he was not Joshua McNamee because he had arrested Joshua McNamee and “he was not him.” McNamee then said his name was Michael, according to the probable cause.
A search on McNamee found that he had two felony warrants from Washington and New Jersey for failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested and taken into custody on the warrants and the possession charge. He allegedly told law enforcement he was selling the fentanyl pills, according to the probable cause.