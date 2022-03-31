ASOTIN — An 18-year-old Lewiston man is facing a third-degree assault charge for allegedly shooting a paintball gun at a homeless man who was walking near the Clarkston Walmart.
Tyler J. Poe pleaded not guilty to the charge Wednesday in Asotin County Superior Court.
According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A man reported he had just been shot with something by “kids,” who were driving by in a newer pickup truck.
Clarkston police officer Darin Boyd located the vehicle as it was leaving the Walmart parking lot. Inside were five “younger-looking” males, according to the probable-cause affidavit.
The homeless man who was allegedly shot was extremely upset, police said, and had two round welted marks on the left side of his stomach.
Poe reportedly told police he and his 17-year-old friends saw the man walking and began “messing with him” and yelling at him. At first, he denied shooting the Splat R Ball gun at the man, and then said he did shoot it at the ground.
Poe “finally came clean,” saying he did aim at the man or at least in his direction, according to the affidavit. He asked to apologize, but the alleged victim was yelling and cussing and too angry at that point for such a conversation. “I have never in my entire career seen (him) this angry as he is normally pretty quiet and talks in a soft voice,” Boyd, who is familiar with the alleged victim, wrote in his report.
Poe was then handcuffed and taken to the jail for booking. The other juveniles were warned about how dangerous this is and told to go home and tell their parents what happened, according to the documents.
Boyd noted there has been a recent increase in the number of calls to agencies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley about shots being fired from a moving vehicle. The incidents were reported by “random citizens walking down the street or out for a jog.”
Poe’s next court appearance is set April 18. Attorney Roger Sandburg has been appointed to represent him, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.
