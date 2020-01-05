A 39-year-old Lewiston man was arrested without incident Friday after a short pursuit.
Dale B. West was sought on a felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of eluding.
The Idaho State Police received information from an FBI special agent that West was seen driving westbound on Lapwai Road in a red Mazda pickup on Friday afternoon.
Because of West’s history of eluding law enforcement, troopers closed the road to eastbound traffic and staged spike strips.
At 2:46 p.m., ISP initiated a traffic stop. West attempted to turn onto a steep gravel private road off of Lapwai Road, but stalled the pickup and then fled on foot.
The short pursuit continued across Lapwai Road and into the creek before West was apprehended.
West was arrested for the warrant and also arrested for investigation of felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
He was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail in Lewiston.
The Lewiston Police Department, the FBI and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force assisted with the arrest.