The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Lewiston man Tuesday after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop and led officers from several agencies on a lengthy pursuit and manhunt.
According to a news release, a white box truck with Washington registration fled from Lewiston police around 5 a.m. Nez Perce County deputies joined the chase when the vehicle left the city limits. The deputies and members of the Nez Perce Tribal Police were able to catch up, but the vehicle drove through multiple fields, causing damage along the way.
The sheriff’s office, Tribal Police officers and the Nez Perce County Air Posse conducted a search for nearly five hours Tuesday before taking John R. Brewer into custody on multiple warrants and felony charges, according to the news release.