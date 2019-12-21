Police arrested a 40-year-old Lewiston man early Friday morning on a felony charge of malicious injury to property after he allegedly ran down 12 traffic signs on Normal Hill on Thursday night.
Officers from the Lewiston Police Department took Joshua L. Harrison into custody after they located a 1999 Ford F350 pickup at a residence near the toppled street signs that had damage consistent with running down the signs, according to a news release.
They contacted Harrison, who allegedly admitted to damaging the signs once he was questioned. Police placed a $2,000 estimate on the damage to the signs and charged Harrison with a felony because that is more than the $1,000 threshold in Idaho’s malicious injury to property statute.
Police initially responded at 10:51 p.m. Thursday to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Eighth Street and Ninth Avenue. They observed a stop sign that had been run over and was lying in the street, then found 11 more signs that had been run over as they checked a wider area.
City workers have put out temporary signs until they can obtain the parts needed to repair the damaged signs. The police department asked motorists to be cautious while driving and to keep an eye out for the temporary signs.