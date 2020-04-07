A Lewiston man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a pistol in the face of a property owner who was checking out a noise in his shed on the 600 block of Vista Avenue in Lewiston.
Zachariah P. Davis, 28, is charged with felony aggravated assault.
The maximum penalty for aggravated assault in Idaho is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The property owner was in his camper trailer when he heard someone in his back shed. As he approached the shed to check out the noise, Davis allegedly “jumped out of the shed and pointed a pistol in his face,” court records said.
The property owner became upset and allegedly told Davis to put the pistol away and that he did not belong in the shed as Davis allegedly continued to point the gun at the man’s head, court records said.
Davis allegedly was with four other people around a campfire and Davis and the others “felt like ‘someone was on the property,’ ” court records said. Davis is not a resident nor an owner of the property, court records said.
“Davis stated he proceeded to walk the property, and had his ‘pistol Taurus G3 exposed,’ ” court records said. Police asked Davis what he meant by exposed and Davis allegedly said he had the pistol out of its holster in his hand and there was a round in the chamber, court records said.
Police asked Davis if he pointed the pistol at the man and Davis allegedly said, “I did, dead center, center mass,” court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 6.