A Lewiston man was arraigned in Nez Perce County for charges of rape after an arrest warrant was issued June 1.
Dusty P. Funderburg, 31, was present at the Nez Perce County Courthouse appearing before Magistrate Judge Kent Merica with his attorney Jason Johnson of Spokane. Funderburg declined a public defender and chose to hire his own attorney.
Funderburg is charged with rape, a felony, and his bond was set at $75,000. He faces penalties of a minimum of 1 year to life in prison. His preliminary hearing is set for June 29. Funderburg also has a no-contact order with the victim.
The alleged incident took place the morning of May 28. The 24-year-old victim, along with two others, returned to a Lewiston apartment after going to some bars the night before. Funderburg was invited to the apartment by one of the individuals. The victim didn’t know Funderburg, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police she remembered drinking with the people at the apartment, she didn’t remember going to bed. Detectives interviewed other witnesses who said that the victim was taken unconscious into another room and placed on the bed alone. Witnesses told police the victim wasn’t flirting with Funderburg or giving any indication she was interested in him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim woke up and Funderburg was allegedly having sex with her. The victim confronted Funderburg about what happened and he later left the apartment.
The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and police were called to respond. The victim submitted to a sexual assault evidence collection kit.
The victim also showed detectives unsolicited messages from Facebook from Funderburg, where he allegedly apologized. The victim told Funderburg that he raped her because she didn’t consent to having sex. In the messages, Funderburg alleged the victim woke him up and kissed him in bed before they had sex, according to the affidavit. The messages were also documented for evidence.
Later, detectives and police tried to contact Funderburg but were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant was issued June 1 and police posted information about Funderburg to Facebook.
Funderburg also has a pending DUI charge in Clarkston from February 2021 and a citation for leaving the scene of a crash in April. In 2019, he was released early from felony supervision in Idaho on two felony DUI cases, according to court documents.