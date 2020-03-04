A Lewiston man already in jail on felony grand theft and forgery charges was charged with burglary and grand theft in connection with a spate of burglaries and mail thefts at a residence on the 900 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston.
Zachary C. Melzo, 29, faces up to life in prison on the charges because of being tagged with a persistent violator sentencing enhancement charge by Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer.
Melzo’s criminal history spans Idaho, Oregon and Washington, Reisenauer told the court Tuesday afternoon at a video arraignment.
The maximum penalty for grand theft is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine; the maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine in Idaho, without the sentence enhancer.
Police allege Melzo stole rent checks from the mailbox at the residence while the owners were in Hawaii on vacation, court documents said.
Police also allege that Melzo went to steal more from the mailbox on another day, but found it empty. He used a key that was hidden on the property to enter the home and steal $120 from a pair of pants, court documents said.
Steven R. Blankenship and Alexander Voorhees were with Melzo during the alleged burglary and they allegedly stole jewelry and a Dewalt tool, court documents said.
Police have arrested Blankenship, Jonathan L. Pope, Darlene A. Wood and Alexander Voorhees in connection with the break-ins at the home last fall. Cash, checks, jewelry, firearms and tools were allegedly stolen from the home, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond in the new case at $5,000. Melzo is being held on a $15,000 bond in the grand theft and forgery case filed last month.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the new case for March 11.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.