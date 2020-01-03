A Lewiston man faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for allegedly shooting his brother in the leg Wednesday night because his brother allegedly had sex with his girlfriend.
Ty A. Techemang, 28, is in Nez Perce County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated battery charge and the sentence enhancer charge of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, which allows a judge in the event of a conviction to tack on 15 years to the aggravated battery sentence that carries up to 15 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
Lewiston police responded to the 600 block of 25th Street at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday because a neighbor had called to report Nikita Techemang had been shot and was bleeding from his leg, court documents said.
Ricardo Murillo, a witness at the scene of the altercation between the brothers, told police Nikita was attempting to get his brother, Ty, to go back inside the apartment where the two live “because he was too drunk.” Ty went up to the apartment for five minutes, but returned, court documents said.
Nikita and Ty walked toward the parking lot of the apartment complex when Ty allegedly fired two or three shots, Murillo said. “Nikita was able to restrain Ty” and Ricardo took the gun away from Ty and threw it into a garden nearby, court documents said.
Ty had allegedly fled the scene and was spotted running away near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 26th Street shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the shooting. Officers chased the suspect to a residence on the 2600 block of Seventh Avenue, where they detained Ty Techemang, court documents said.
Nikita was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Police took Ty to a Lewiston Police Department interview room, where Ty allegedly told an officer, “To be honest with you, he (had sex with) my girl. I shot his ass,” court documents said.
Police retrieved an Arsenal 9x18 mm Makarov pistol with the serial number filed off it from the garden, along with two spent casings, court documents said.
Ty was on probation for felony burglary at the time of the alleged shooting. He was given a withheld judgment and sentenced to an $805 fine, 100 hours of community service and five years probation in July by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Jay Gaskill.
A preliminary hearing for Ty Techemang is set for Jan. 15.
