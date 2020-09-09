A Lewiston man is charged with felony domestic battery after head-butting a woman and breaking her nose at 2:41 a.m. Saturday.
Anthony D. Snyder, 27, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $5,000 bond in the case and issued a no-contact order with an exception for phone calls between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Lewiston police allege that Snyder head-butted a woman in the face in the parking lot of the Wrangler Bar and Grill at 750 21st St. in Lewiston. After being struck in the face, the woman left to go home, but Snyder followed her home where the two got into another altercation outside the home. In the second altercation, Snyder head-butted the woman three more times in the face, splitting her nose open. The woman’s nose was broken and she needed surgery, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 16.