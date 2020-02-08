Clarkston police allege they caught a homeless man from Lewiston on Monday burglarizing a Clarkston business he was previously convicted of burglarizing in 2011.
Eric Kimsey, 50, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine each on two counts of second-degree burglary and up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine each for the misdemeanor charges of having burglar tools and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, court documents said.
Kimsey was caught in the midst of allegedly burglarizing Larson Cabinet Co. on Monday night at 11:42, court documents said.
Police responded to an alarm at the business on the 200 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. Police allege they found a “man-sized hole cut in the east side fence,” court documents said.
Police located and cuffed Kimsey about 10 minutes after entering the property through the hole in the fence. Kimsey was allegedly spotted “trying to hide behind a trailer after walking away from the northeastern building on the property,” court documents said.
Kimsey allegedly told police “he was just trying to take a shortcut through a hole in the fence” and that he was coming from Walmart and headed to Chestnut Street over by the golf course. Police did not believe his story because his destination was southwest of Walmart and he was northwest of Walmart, court documents said.
Police asked Kimsey why, if he was walking through the property, that it took police several minutes to locate him. Kimsey allegedly “said it was because he didn’t like being contacted by police, and he wasn’t supposed to be on this side of the river, due to being a supervised person,” court documents said.
Police allege they found fresh pry marks on a door frame and the door was open. A set of bolt cutters and a crow bar were allegedly found by police next to the door to the shop that had been pried open, court documents said.
“Kimsey was charged with almost the same list of crimes in 2011 at the same location,” court documents said.
Police allege they found a car key when they searched Kimsey. Kimsey allegedly told police the car key belonged to a car his girlfriend owned. One officer allegedly hit the car alarm button but nothing happened. Another police officer allegedly took the key and walked a short distance and hit the button again, causing a car alarm to go off on a car parked south of the property, court documents said.
When asked how his girlfriend’s car came to be parked at the location if he did not drive it there, Kimsey allegedly “acted confused about it as well.” Police then checked the registration on the vehicle and it was registered to Kimsey, court documents said.
Police allege there were a number of tools, closed bags and electronics in the vehicle, and a trailer next to the hole in the fence was unlocked. Police suspect Kimsey was planning to steal items from the trailer, but nothing seemed to be disturbed, court records said.
Kimsey was convicted in September 2012 of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft and sentenced to a year and a day in prison for stealing a safe that held cash, rare silver coins, vehicle titles, credit cards and Social Security cards, two computers and cordless hand tools with batteries and chargers from Larson Cabinets in September 2011, court records said.
Bill Larson, owner of Larson Cabinets, had fired Kimsey, who operated a forklift at the business, three weeks before the 2011 burglary, court records said.
Kimsey used the forklift to remove the safe from the business in the 2011 break-in, court documents said.
Asotin County District Judge Tina Kernan set Kimsey’s bond at $35,000 Tuesday in Asotin County Superior Court.
Kimsey’s initial arraignment is set for Feb. 24 with Judge G. Scott Marinella.
