One of the Lewiston men who allegedly broke into and vandalized the old Lewiston High School building on Normal Hill in April made his first appearance in Magistrate Court on Wednesday on felony charges of burglary and malicious injury to property.
Dylan J. Latimer, 21, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the burglary charge, and five years in prison and a $1,000 fine on the malicious injury to property charge. Lance J. Anittila, who faced identical charges from the same incident, already pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property in exchange for the dismissal of the burglary charge.
Second District Judge Jeff Brudie granted Anittila a withheld judgment Tuesday and sentenced him to five years of probation and ordered him to pay more than $6,000 in restitution to the Lewiston School District. The withheld judgment means the case will be dismissed if Anittila successfully completes probation.
Latimer is not in custody on the charges, but appeared in court before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on a summons after prosecutors filed the charges in late June. Seubert assigned the Lewiston firm Magyar, Rauch and Associates as Latimer’s public defender, and set a July 28 preliminary hearing in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Latimer told Lewiston police that he and Anittila broke into the old high school looking for items to steal and he cut his hand on broken glass from the window they allegedly broke to enter the building. The bandaged injury helped police spot him a few days later, along with the Nike Slide sandals he was wearing that left distinctive footprints at the scene, according to the affidavit.