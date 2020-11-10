A Lewiston man is facing three felony charges after police say he broke into a woman’s home where she was taking a bath, shoved her head under water, choked her and slammed her head against walls and a mirror.
Anthony D. Snyder, 28, was arraigned Monday afternoon by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on felony charges of attempted strangulation, domestic battery and burglary, and a misdemeanor charge of violating a no-contact order.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $50,000 bond in the case and issued pretrial conditions upon his release should he bond out that included not violating the no-contact order, no alcohol, illegal drugs or going to bars and that he not have ammunition or firearms in his possession.
Lewiston police say they were called to the woman’s residence on 12th Street at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, and when they arrived were told by a man standing in the street to “hurry” and “he’s killing her.” Officers entered the residence and could hear the woman crying in the basement, according to court records.
From the top of the stairs, officers spotted Snyder and told him to come up the stairs to them, where he was placed in handcuffs. As Snyder was being walked out, he told police he had been shot. Snyder had a superficial wound on his leg consistent with being grazed by a bullet, court records said.
Police say the woman left a bar and texted Snyder that she thought someone was following her. When she got home, she realized the person behind her was the man who police later found in the street.
Later, when she was taking a bath, Snyder allegedly kicked the door open, started yelling and cursing, and said “he wanted her to die,” court records said.
The woman told police Snyder shoved her head under water, then he grabbed a curling iron and speaker and threw them in the toilet. Snyder then grabbed the women’s cellphone and smashed it. Snyder then shoved her head into the bathroom wall several times and began choking her, court records said.
The other man then grabbed Snyder from behind and the two men fought, and their confrontation eventually ended up in the front yard, court records said.
When the other man went to a neighbor’s home to call police, Snyder allegedly grabbed the woman and carried her back into the residence and threw her against a mirror, smashing it. The woman was able to go into the basement, but Snyder came downstairs and loaded two rounds into a 9mm pistol, handed her the gun and told the woman to kill herself, court records said.
The woman fired a shot into the wall hoping to scare Snyder. Snyder went upstairs for a moment, but came back downstairs and approached her “aggressively,” and she fired a second shot, aiming at the ground, but “she mistakenly shot (Snyder),” court records said.
Snyder then started to beat her head into the wall and grabbed her hand, along with the gun, and pointed it at his forehead “telling her to shoot him,” which is when police arrived, court records said.
Snyder told police he went to the residence to help the woman because of the text about someone following her. He told police he used a screwdriver to unlock the back door and, once inside the residence, he was beaten up by the other man. Snyder denied hurting the woman, court records said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jazz Patzer told the court that Snyder had been involved in 15 domestic violence calls since 2018, and a 2017 disturbing the peace conviction had been amended from a domestic battery charge with another victim. Snyder has a pretrial hearing for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge scheduled for today for allegedly breaking the nose of the same woman in a different altercation in September.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor violating a no-contact order is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 25.