A 19-year-old Lewiston man admitted Tuesday he had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl, pleading guilty in Nez Perce County District Court to a single charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
Jaydee McArthur Jr. entered the felony plea as part of a binding agreement that could place him on 10 years probation with an underlying sentence of three to 10 years in prison if Judge Jay Gaskill accepts the deal at sentencing. Prosecutors agreed to drop a rape charge in exchange for his guilty plea.
McArthur’s defense attorney, Rick Cuddihy, can argue for a withheld judgment as part of the plea deal, meaning the case would be dismissed if McArthur successfully completes probation.
According to court documents, McArthur admitted to the relationship last February during an interview with a detective. The case came to the attention of investigators when the victim’s mother reported Facebook messages between McArthur and her daughter that led her to believe they were having an inappropriate relationship.
Gaskill also ordered a psychosexual evaluation and a presentence investigation for McArthur to help guide his decision, and set an Oct. 14 sentencing date. If he had been found guilty of either the lewd conduct or the rape charge at trial, McArthur would have faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.