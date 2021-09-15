A 73-year-old Lewiston man who initially faced 10 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly possessing child pornography pleaded guilty to a single charge Tuesday and will serve probation if a judge accepts a binding plea agreement.
Forrest M. Chapman would also get a withheld judgment, meaning the case would ultimately be dismissed if he successfully completes probation. The other nine counts were dropped as part of the deal.
Chapman, who appeared via Zoom from the office of his attorney, Rick Cuddihy, before 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill, would also have to pay restitution and forfeit the electronic devices he used to commit the crime.
According to court documents, last November police traced an image of child pornography back to an interenet address leased to Chapman’s Lewiston home. Devices seized during a subsequent search of the residence allegedly yielded more images and videos of children being sexually exploited.
Gaskill ordered a presentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation for Chapman and set his sentencing for Nov. 18.