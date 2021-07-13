A 44-year-old Lewiston man has been accused of molesting a girl younger than 16.
Daniel J. Moehrle, charged with sexual abuse of a child, a felony, is in the Nez Perce County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He faces as many as 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.
Moehrle made an initial appearance by video before Judge Karin Seubert on Monday in the Nez Perce County 2nd District Court, who issued a no-contact order between Moehrle and the alleged victim.
Court documents list two incidents over a span of several years, with the first occurring when the girl was about 6 years old. The minor told her counselor at the time that Moehrle had allegedly touched her in private areas.
However, the charge of sexual abuse stems from an alleged incident one month ago at a home on Powers Avenue in Lewiston. The girl told investigators that Moehrle touched her inappropriately and allegedly placed his hands underneath her sports bra to grope her bare chest for approximately 45 minutes while they watched a movie in the living room.
Officers at the Lewiston Police Department arrested Moehrle without a warrant Friday after he agreed to come in for questioning.
A preliminary hearing for Moehrle in 2nd District Court was set for 1:30 p.m. July 21.