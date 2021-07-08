A 28-year-old Lewiston man will spend at least 2½ years in prison for the severe beating of an elderly man who tried to stop him from allegedly attacking a woman last December.
Levi W. Cole pleaded guilty in June to felony aggravated battery for the beating of Dan McDonald, who was hospitalized with facial fractures, a brain bleed and other injuries after the incident, according to court records. Prosecutors initially charged Cole with attempted strangulation for the alleged attack on the woman, but they dropped that charge and a persistent violator enhancement that would have subjected him to life in prison as part of a plea agreement.
According to police, McDonald responded to a disturbance inside a vehicle, where Cole was allegedly assaulting the woman. McDonald banged on the roof of the vehicle in an attempt to make Cole stop, but Cole then attacked him. Cole fled the scene and was found by police a short time later hiding on the roof of a nearby building.
McDonald made a victim impact statement at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, where he told 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie that he can’t remember the incident itself, and that he has suffered from memory loss issues ever since. McDonald said his other injuries have been slow to heal, partly because of his underlying health issues, and that he occasionally has seizures.
Cole said he had been drinking a lot that night, and doesn’t remember much. But he apologized to McDonald, and told him that he would spend his time in prison thinking about the pain he inflicted and focusing on changing himself for the better.