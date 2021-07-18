Wednesday
Market: Calves and feeders steady to 5 higher. Cows steady.
2,067 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A Few; 400-500 pounds 151 to 162; 500-600 pounds 150 to 165; 600-700 pounds 145 to 162; 700-800 pounds 142 to 153; 800-900 pounds 142 to 147; 900-1,000 pounds 114 to 130 Few; 1,000 pounds and up 110 to 120 Few.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 138 to 150 Few; 400-500 pounds 140 to 154; 500-600 pounds 149 to 159; 600-700 pounds 138 to 153; 700-800 pounds 133 to 140; 800-900 pounds 129 to 135; 900-1,000 pounds 100 to 114; 1,000 pounds and up 85 to 95.
Breaking Cows 70 to 77; Canners 40 to 55; Feeders 70 to 80; Bulls 95 to 115; Baby Calves 200 to 350; Stock Cows N/A; Boning 77 to 84; Pairs 1,100 to 1,400.
Comments: Next sale July 28. Small animal sale 10 a.m., horses approximately 1 p.m., Cattle 1:30 p.m.