Wednesday
Market: Feeders 5 to 10 lower because of futures limit down first of week.
Head sold: 1,725
Steers: 300-400 lbs. 150 to 160; 400-500 lbs. few 140 to 150; 500-600 lbs. few 140 to 150; 600-700 lbs. 135 to 149; 700-800 lbs. 128 to 140; 800-900 lbs. 126 to 131.50; 900-1,000 lbs. 113 to 116; 1,000 lbs. & up 85 to 103.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs. few 124 to 134; 400-500 lbs. few 131 to 134; 500-600 lbs. 126 to 136; 600-700 lbs. 125 to 135; 700-800 lbs. 123 to 127.50; 800-900 lbs. 120 to 125.50; 900-1,000 lbs. 93 to 109; 1,000 lbs. & up; 94 to 100.
Cows: Utility 65 to 73; Breaking Cows 64 to 68; Canners & Cutters 50 to 60; Young Feeders N/A.
Bulls: 80 to 100; Baby Calves 1,200 to 1,500; Stock Cows 1,325 per head; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.