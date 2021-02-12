Wednesday
Market: 5 to 10 higher on all classes.
3,190 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 165 to 180; 400-500 pounds 165 to 180; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds 146 to 156; 700-800 pounds 130 to 140; 800-900 pounds 120 to 131; 900-1,000 pounds 120 to 125; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 140 to 150; 400-500 pounds 140 to 156; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds 130 to 138.50; 700-800 pounds 125 to 132; 800-900 pounds 118 to 123; 900-1,000 pounds 100 to 109; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 58 to 68.50; Breaking Cows 58 to 64; Canners and Cutters 35 to 50; Young Feeders 70 to 80.
Bulls 80 to 88.50; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Good buyer attendence and demand. Next feeder sale March 3.