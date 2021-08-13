Wednesday
Market: Steady to 3 lower on feeders. Calves 5 to 10 lower. Cows steady.
1,633 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 131 to 156 Few; 400-500 pounds 141 to 154; 500-600 pounds 147 to 160; 600-700 pounds 141 to 157; 700-800 pounds 130 to 149; 800-900 pounds 140 to 146; 900-1,000 pounds 124 to 134; 1,000 pounds and up 111 to 116.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 126 to 135 Few; 400-500 pounds 132 to 145; 500-600 pounds 137 to 154; 600-700 pounds 133 to 148.50; 700-800 pounds 126 to 134.50; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds 100 to 114; 1,000 pounds and up 89 to 105.
Cows: Breaking 56 to 62; Canners 45 to 55; Feeders 70 to 80; Boning 66 to 80.
Bulls 90 to 105; Baby Calves 250 to 350; Stock Cows N/A; Pairs 1,200 to 1285.
Comments: Next sale Aug. 25 along with a small animal and horse sale. Cream of the crop feeder sale Sept. 1.