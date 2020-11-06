Wednesday
Market: Feeders 5 to 10 higher, Stockers 20 to 30 higher
1,520 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 160 to 180; 400-500 pounds 171 to 179; 500-600 pounds 152 to 168; 600-700 pounds 134 to 141; 700-800 pounds 129 to 140; 800-900 pounds 115 to 126; 900-1,000 pounds 113 to 121; 1,000 pounds and up 99.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 135 to 145; 400-500 pounds 136 to 144; 500-600 pounds 131 to 146; 600-700 pounds 126 to 134; 700-800 pounds Few 115 to 120; 800-900 pounds Few 115 to 118; 900-1,000 pounds 102 to 107; 1,000 pounds and up 80 to 85.
Cows: Utility 60 to 67; Breaking Cows 57 to 62; Canners and Cutters 35 to 45; Young Feeders 70 to 80.
Bulls 74 to 87; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Next calf and feeder sale is Wednesday.