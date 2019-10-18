Wednesday
Market: Steady with good demand on all classes.
Head sold: 1,985
Steers: 300-400 lbs. few 140 to 160; 400-500 lbs. few 140 to 160; 500-600 lbs. 140 to 158; 600-700 lbs. 142 to 152; 700-800 lbs. 139 to 152; 800-900 lbs. 134 to 143.50; 900-1,000 lbs. 119 to 126.50; 1,000 lbs. & up 105 to 114.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs. 123 to 137; 400-500 lbs. 130 to 141.50; 500-600 lbs. 130 to 142; 600-700 lbs. 127 to 139.50; 700-800 lbs. 130 to 139; 800-900 lbs. N/A; 900-1,000 lbs. 102 to 115; 1,000 lbs. & up; 89 to 93.
Cows: Utility 65 to 75; Breaking Cows 60 to 68; Canners & Cutters 50 to 60; Young Feeders 60 to 70.
Bulls: 70 to 85; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows 900 to 1,200 per head; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Steady on all classes. Feeder sale Nov. 6. Regular sale Oct. 23.