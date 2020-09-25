Wednesday
Market: Strong on all classes
1,006 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds Few 150 to 160; 500-600 pounds 150 to 156; 600-700 pounds 150 to 155; 700-800 pounds 145 to 155; 800-900 pounds 132 to 143; 900-1,000 pounds 111 to 123; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds Few 137 to 140; 500-600 pounds 137 to 147; 600-700 pounds 135 to 144; 700-800 pounds 135 to 152.50; 800-900 pounds 115 to 143.50; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 60 to 66.50; Breaking Cows 58 to 62; Canners and Cutters 45 to 55; Young Feeders N/A.
Bulls 80 to 90; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.