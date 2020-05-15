Wednesday
Market: 5 to 10 higher on all classes, good buyer attendance.
1,040 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds Few 143 to 151; 400-500 pounds 150 to 166; 500-600 pounds 146 to 166; 600-700 pounds 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds 125 to 130; 800-900 pounds 113 to 116; 900-1,000 pounds 106 to 116; 1,000 pounds and up 101.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds Few 130 to 140; 400-500 pounds Few 130 to 140; 500-600 pounds 130 to 138; 600-700 pounds 125 to 132; 700-800 pounds 106 to 114; 800-900 pounds 106 to 109; 900-1,000 pounds 90 to 103; 1,000 pounds and up 85 to 100.
Cows: Utility 70 to 76.50; Breaking Cows 67 to 74; Canners and Cutters 45 to 60; Young Feeders 70 to 80.
Bulls 90 to 110; Baby Calves 300 to 400 per head; Stock Cows 1,000 to 1,450; Stock Cows w/ Calves 1,200 to 1,500 per pair.