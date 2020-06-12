Lewiston Livestock
Wednesday
Market: Active with good demand on all classes.
1,577 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 150 to 164; 400-500 pounds 150 to 160; 500-600 pounds 150 to 160; 600-700 pounds 142 to 157; 700-800 pounds 125 to 137; 800-900 pounds 119 to 123; 900-1,000 pounds 114 to 119; 1,000 pounds and up 100 to 110.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 131 to 139; 500-600 pounds 132 to 141; 600-700 pounds 130 to 135; 700-800 pounds 116 to 123; 800-900 pounds 107 to 114; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 74 to 84; Breaking Cows 65 to 74; Canners and Cutters 45 to 55; Young Feeders 70 to 90.
Bulls 90 to 104; Baby Calves 200 to 400 per head; Stock Cows 900 to 1,200 per head; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.