Wednesday
Market: Not enough to test the market.
542 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds N/A; 500-600 pounds 129 to 142; 600-700 pounds 122.50 to 130; 700-800 pounds Few 128; 800-900 pounds 98 to 116; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds Few 126; 400-500 pounds 108 to 131; 500-600 pounds 118 to 121; 600-700 pounds 112 to 118.50; 700-800 pounds 107.50 to 113; 800-900 pounds Few 87; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 55 to 60; Breaking Cows 60 to 65; Canners and Cutters 30 to 45; Young Feeders 65 to 75.
Bulls 75 to 102; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Next feeder sale Jan. 13.
Hogs
Comments: 0 to 10 cheaper.
Barrows and Gilts No. 1&2 35 to 40; No. 3 20 to 25; Butcher Hogs light 20 to 25; Sows 400-600 pounds 10 to 25; Boars 0 to 3; Feeder Pigs 35 to 65; Weaner Pigs 28.50 to 50.
Sheep
Comments: 10 to 20 higher
Choice Slaughter Lambs 211 to 237; Feeder Lambs 200 to 237; Ewes 89-140; Cull Ewes 49.
Goats
Market: 176 to 260.