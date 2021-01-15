Wednesday
Market: Cattle returning to grass 5 to 10 higher. Feeders steady, cows steady.
1,350 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 170 to 184; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds 132 to 142; 700-800 pounds 128 to 130; 800-900 pounds 121 to 126; 900-1,000 pounds 108 to 112; 1,000 pounds and up 70 to 95.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 130 to 139; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds 130 to 139; 700-800 pounds 115 to 123; 800-900 pounds 112 to 116; 900-1,000 pounds 97 to 110; 1,000 pounds and up 75 to 88.
Cows: Utility 57 to 62; Breaking Cows 55 to 55; Canners and Cutters 30 to 45; Young Feeders 60 to 71.
Bulls 80 to 89; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Good buyer attendence. Large animal sale Jan. 20. Cattlemen’s week special feeder sale Feb. 10.