Wednesday
Market: 5 to 7 lower because of futures limit losses good buyer attendance.
1,050 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds Few 165 to 175; 400-500 pounds 163 to 173; 500-600 pounds 145 to 160; 600-700 pounds 130 to 141; 700-800 pounds 117 to 121; 800-900 pounds Few 110 to 115; 900-1,000 pounds 101 to 105; 1,000 pounds and up 77 to 80.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds Few 135 to 148; 400-500 pounds 143 to 153; 500-600 pounds 135 to 141; 600-700 pounds Few 117 to 121; 700-800 pounds 117 to 119; 800-900 pounds Few 101 to 109; 900-1,000 pounds 93; 1,000 pounds and up; 77 to 80.
Cows: Utility 68 to 74.50; Breaking Cows 64 to 68; Canners and Cutters 45 to 60; Young Feeders N/A.
Bulls 84 to 98; Baby Calves 300; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Small animal sale March 25.