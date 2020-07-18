Wednesday
Market: 10 cents to 15 cents higher.
1457 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 145-171; 500-600 pounds 145-155; 600-700 pounds 140-153; 700-800 pounds 145-153; 800-900 pounds 135-138; 900-1,000 pounds 127-130; 1,000 pounds and up 90-105.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 128-134; 400-500 pounds 125-135; 500-600 pounds 136-142; 600-700 pounds 134-140; 700-800 pounds 131-137; 800-900 pounds 113-127; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 74 to 84; Breaking Cows 65 to 74; Canners and Cutters 45 to 55; Young Feeders 70 to 90.
Bulls 80 to 85; Baby Calves 200 to 400 per head; Stock Cows 900 to 1200; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Strong market on Feeder cattle.