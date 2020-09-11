Wednesday
Market: 3 to 5 higher on light cattle. 5 to 10 higher on heavy cattle
2,302 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds N/A; 500-600 pounds 140 to 155; 600-700 pounds 150 to 160; 700-800 pounds 145 to 157; 800-900 pounds 132 to 145; 900-1,000 pounds 127 to 132; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 130 to 138; 500-600 pounds 131 to 135; 600-700 pounds 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds 132 to 141; 800-900 pounds 120 to 127; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 56 to 70; Breaking Cows 55 to 62; Canners and Cutters 40 to 45; Young Feeders 55 to 70
Bulls 75 to 88; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Next Special Feeder Sale on Sept. 23.