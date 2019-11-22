Wednesday
Market: Strong with moderate to good demand.
Head sold: 2,200
Steers: 300-400 pounds 150 to 175; 400-500 pounds 150 to 175; 500-600 pounds 144 to 170; 600-700 pounds 139 to 151; 700-800 pounds 127 to 141; 800-900 pounds 130 to 143; 900-1,000 pounds 128 to 130; 1,000 pounds & up 90 to 112.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 130 to 140 few; 400-500 pounds 133 to 141; 500-600 pounds 130 to 140; 600-700 pounds 127 to 135; 700-800 pounds 120 to 125; 800-900 pounds 124 to 130; 900-1,000 pounds 86 to 95; 1,000 pounds & up; 80 to 90.
Cows: 65 to 73.50; Breaking Cows 64 to 70; Canners & Cutters 35 to 50; Young Feeders 65 to 80.
Bulls 75 to 83; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: End of the month sale — Tuesday.