Wednesday
Market: All classes steady
775 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 143 to 169; 500-600 pounds 141 to 154; 600-700 pounds 144 to 150; 700-800 pounds 134 to 143; 800-900 pounds 129 to 135; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 129 to 134; 500-600 pounds 130 to 135; 600-700 pounds 128 to 134; 700-800 pounds 122 to 128; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 51 to 65; Breaking Cows 50 to 57; Canners and Cutters 35 to 40; Young Feeders 50 to 65.
Bulls 70 to 83; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.