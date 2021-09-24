Wednesday
Market: Active with good demand.
855 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 131 to 146; 400-500 pounds, 124 to 135; 500-600 pounds, 124 to 131; 600-700 pounds, 130 to 136; 700-800 pounds, 130 to 138; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 134; 900-1,000 pounds, 110 to 124; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 150 to 170; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 167; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 153; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 155; 700-800 pounds, 140 to 150; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 136; 900-1,000 pounds, few, 118 to 120; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Stock Cows 700 to 1,000; Pairs 800 to 1,200; Baby Calves 175 to 300; Bulls 80 to 90; Feeders 60 to 80; Breaking 60 to 65; Boning 65 to 72; Canners N/A.
Comments: Small animal and regular sale 10 a.m. Sept. 29.