Wednesday
Market: 6 to 7 wt. Calves Weaned or 2 rounds of shots 5 to 7 cents higher.
1,876 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 lbs. few 150 to 165; 400-500 lbs. few 150 to 170; 500-600 lbs. 141 to 157; 600-700 lbs. 150 to 159; 700-800 lbs. 131 to 150; 800-900 lbs. 132 to 143; 900-1,000 lbs. 121 to 136; 1,000 lbs. & up 100 to 106.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs. few 130 to 140; 400-500 lbs. few 130 to 143; 500-600 lbs. 132 to 144; 600-700 lbs. 136 to 141; 700-800 lbs. 131 to 141; 800-900 lbs. few 109 to 121; 900-1,000 lbs. 97 to 110; 1,000 lbs. & up; 65 to 75.
Cows: Utility 62 to 68; Breaking Cows 58 to 64; Canners & Cutters 50 to 55; Young Feeders 60 to 70.
Bulls 70 to 86; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Next Feeder Sale Oct. 16.