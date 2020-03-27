Wednesday
Market: Cows and Bulls 5 to 7 higher. Lite test on feeders.
550 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 154 to 170; 400-500 pounds 160 to 168; 500-600 pounds N/A; 600-700 pounds 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds N/A; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 127 to 140; 500-600 pounds 130 to 140; 600-700 pounds 116 to 129; 700-800 pounds 111; 800-900 pounds 103; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up; 70 to 77.
Cows: Utility 75 to 84; Breaking Cows 66 to 72; Canners and Cutters 50 to 60; Young Feeders 70 to 80.
Bulls 80 to 101; Baby Calves 250 to 300 per head; Stock Cows 800 to 1,200 per head; Stock Cows w/ Calves 1100 to 1350 per head.
Comments: Special feeder sale April 8.
Hogs
Market: strong.
Barrows and Gilts No. 1&2 80 to 90; No. 3 60 to 70; Butcher Hogs light N/A; Sows 400-600 lbs. 18 to 26; Boars 5 to 53; Feeder Pigs N/A; Weaner Pigs N/A.
Sheep
Market: steady
Choice Slaughter Lambs N/A; Feeder Lambs 65-90 lbs. 140 to 170; Ewes N/A; Cull Ewes 40 to 80.