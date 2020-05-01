Wednesday
Market: 3 to 10 higher because of a major buyoff the market because of Tyson.
1157 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds Few 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds 135 to 141; 600-700 pounds 130 to 135; 700-800 pounds 113 to 123; 800-900 pounds 109 to 113; 900-1,000 pounds 113; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 118 to 135; 500-600 pounds 130 to 135; 600-700 pounds 113 to 120; 700-800 pounds 105 to 135; 800-900 pounds 95 to 100; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 65 to 73; Breaking Cows 60 to 65; Canners and Cutters 45 to 55; Young Feeders 60 to 75.
Bulls 90 to 98; Baby Calves 300 to 400 per head; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves 1,100 to 1,400 per pair.
Comments: Feeder Sale May 13.
Hogs
Market: steady.
Barrows and Gilts No. 1&2 70 to 76; No. 3 60 to 70; Butcher Hogs light 70 to 76; Sows 400-600 lbs. 20 to 33; Boars 3 to 30; Feeder Pigs 70 to 100; Weaner Pigs 40 to 80.
Sheep
Market: strong
Choice Slaughter Lambs 110 to 130; Feeder Lambs 65-90 lbs. 150 to 200; Ewes N/A; Cull Ewes 50 to 70.