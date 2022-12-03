Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 5:04 am
Analysis
There’s no better feeling as a first-year coach than winning your season opener on your home court.
Luckovich’s satanic agenda
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Market: Steady, Lite test on feeders.
Total Head: 786
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; Bulls 75 to 90; Feeders N/A; Breaking 60 to 70; Boning 65 to 74; Canners 55 to 60.
HOGS
Market: 5 to 10 Lower.
Barrow & Gilts No. 1 & 2 65 to 75 Light Hogs N/A; Boars 5 to 20; Weaners 30 to 45; Barrow & Gilts No. 3 60 to 65; Sows 50 to 55.
SHEEP
Market:
Feeder Lambs 110 to 122; Choice Slaughter Lambs N/A; Cull Ewes 40 to 60.
GOATS
Meat Goats 140 to 180; Kid 25 to 90; Nanny 70 to 120.
Wethers N/A
COMMENTS: Special Feeder Sale 11 a.m. Dec. 7, 2022.
