Wednesday
Market: Steady on most all classes
875 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds Few 130 to 150; 500-600 pounds Few 130 to 150; 600-700 pounds 130 to 141; 700-800 pounds 119 to 125; 800-900 pounds Few 115 to 125; 900-1,000 pounds 116 to 119; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds Few 125 to 135; 500-600 pounds 125 to 127; 600-700 pounds 117 to 126; 700-800 pounds 115 to 120; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 70 to 78; Breaking Cows 67 to 73; Canners and Cutters 50 to 63; Young Feeders 75 to 85.
Bulls 80 to 103; Baby Calves 150 to 200 per head; Stock Cows 1,000 to 1,400; Stock Cows w/ Calves 1,200 to 1,400 per pair.
Comments: Feeder Sale July 15.
Hogs
Market: steady.
Barrows and Gilts No. 1&2 55 to 67; No. 3 40 to 50; Butcher Hogs light 55 to 65; Sows 400-600 pounds 10 to 15; Boars 1 to 20; Feeder Pigs 50 to 70; Weaner Pigs N/A.
Sheep
Choice Slaughter Lambs 110 to 115; Feeder Lambs 65-90 pounds 140 to 156; Ewes 80-90 cents; Cull Ewes 40 to 70.