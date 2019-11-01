Wednesday
Market: Cows and Bulls 5 to 7 lower. Calves steady on lite test.
Cows: 58 to 66; Breaking Cows 50 to 58; Canners & Cutters 40 to 50; Young Feeders 60 to 70.
Bulls 70 to 85; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Special Calf and Feeder Sale Wednesday.
Hogs
Market: Steady.
Barrows & Gilts No. 1&2 60 to 67; No. 3 50 to 60; Butcher Hogs light 60 to 70; Sows 400-600 lbs. 1 to 20; Boars 45 to 65; Feeder Pigs 20 to 35.
Sheep
Market: Steady.
Choice Slaughter Lambs 120 to 140; Feeder Lambs 65-90 lbs. 150 to 165; Ewes N/A; Cull Ewes 50 to 70.