Wednesday
Market: Steady on all classes with good demand.
2,380 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds few 140 to 160; 400-500 pounds 158 to 170; 500-600 pounds 143 to 161; 600-700 pounds 142 to 153; 700-800 pounds 141 to 147; 800-900 pounds 127 to 139; 900-1,000 pounds 129 to 130; 1,000 pounds & up 80 to 109.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 120 to 140; 400-500 pounds 136 to 145; 500-600 pounds 134 to 145; 600-700 pounds 131 to 139; 700-800 pounds 130 to 140.50; 800-900 pounds 122 to 126; 900-1,000 pounds 79 to 100; 1,000 pounds & up; 83 to 95.
Cows: Utility 58 to 63; Breaking Cows 50 to 58; Canners & Cutters 40 to 50; Young Feeders N/A.
Bulls 64 to 80; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Stock cow sale Wednesday.