Wednesday
Market: Feeder Cattle 10 to 15 higher
1,018 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 141 to 154; 500-600 pounds 145 to 152; 600-700 pounds 147 to 151; 700-800 pounds 140 to 145; 800-900 pounds 137 to 140; 900-1,000 pounds 124 to 130; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds N/A; 500-600 pounds 138 to 141; 600-700 pounds 136 to 142; 700-800 pounds 128 to 136; 800-900 pounds 126 to 128; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 63 to 75; Breaking Cows 60 to 67; Canners and Cutters 50 to 60; Young Feeders 60 to 75.
Bulls 86 to 95; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Cream of the Crop Feeder Sale Sept. 9.