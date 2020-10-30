Wednesday

867 head sold.

Cows: Utility 55 to 65; Breaking Cows 50 to 65; Canners and Cutters 40 to 50; Young Feeders 55 to 70.

Bulls 65 to 80; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.

Comments: Sheep market 20 cents stronger.

Hogs

Market: Strong.

Barrows and Gilts No. 1&2 60 to 70; No. 3 50 to 60; Butcher Hogs light N/A; Sows 400-600 pounds 19 to 21; Boars N/A; Feeder Pigs N/A; Weaner Pigs 40 to 50.

Sheep

Market: 30 cents higher.

Choice Slaughter Lambs 1.50 to 1.82; Feeder Lambs 65-90 pounds N/A; Ewes 60-70; Cull Ewes 45 to 60.

Comments: Special calf and feeder sale Nov. 4 and 11.

