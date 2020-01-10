Wednesday
Market: Lite Cattle 5 to 10 Higher Heavier Feeder 2 to 4 Lower.
2,100 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 162 to 178; 400-500 pounds 149 to 179; 500-600 pounds 143 to 177; 600-700 pounds 150 to 166; 700-800 pounds 140 to 150; 800-900 pounds 132 to 136.50; 900-1,000 pounds 111 to 121; 1,000 pounds and up 115.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds 130 to 142; 400-500 pounds 133 to 141; 500-600 pounds 132 to 140; 600-700 pounds 135 to 144; 700-800 pounds 125 to 130; 800-900 pounds 125 to 129.50; 900-1,000 pounds 100 to 121; 1,000 pounds and up; 85 to 100.
Cows: Utility 58 to 62; Breaking Cows 55 to 60; Canners and Cutters 35 to 45; Young Feeders 35 to 45.
Bulls 70 to 80.50; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Cattleman’s week feeder sale Feb. 12.