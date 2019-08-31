Wednesday
Market: steady on lite test of Feeders.
Head sold: 1,667.
Cows: Utility 66 to 75; Breaking Cows: 60 to 68; Canners & Cutters: 50 to 60; Young Feeders: N/A.
Bulls: 80 to 95; Baby Calves: 150 to 300; Stock Cows: few; Stock Cows w/ Calves: few.
Comments: Cream of the crop feeder sale Sept. 11.
Hogs
Market: strong.
Barrows & Gilts No. 1&2 70 to 80; No. 3 60 to 70; Butcher Hogs light 70 to 80; Sows 400-600 lbs. 15 to 26; Boars 1 to 25; Feeder Pigs 50 to 70; Weaner Pigs 30 to 45.
Sheep
Market: steady
Choice Slaughter Lambs 110 to 125; Feeder Lambs 140-150 lbs. 140 to 166; Ewes N/A; Cull Ewes 40 to 70; Meat Goats 100 to 185 per head; Nanies 60 to 120 per head.