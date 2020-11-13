Wednesday
Market: Strong on all classes with good demand.
1,439 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 160 to 182; 400-500 pounds 160 to 186; 500-600 pounds 158 to 176; 600-700 pounds 143 to 152; 700-800 pounds 128 to 137.50; 800-900 pounds 118 to 122; 900-1,000 pounds 110 to 113; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds Few 128 to 141; 400-500 pounds 126 to 134.50; 500-600 pounds 128 to 137.50; 600-700 pounds 128 to 142; 700-800 pounds 122 to 124; 800-900 pounds 116 to 117; 900-1,000 pounds 67 to 89; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 60 to 67; Breaking Cows 55 to 60; Young Feeders 65 to 75; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A; Bulls 70 to 77; Canners and Cutters 40 to 50;
Comments: Stock Cow and Bred Heifer Sale Nov. 18.